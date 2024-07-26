The cartoon character will interview athletes at the Olympic Games as well as Olympic experts presenting for Eurosport

Bugs Bunny will be “at the heart of the action” during Eurosport’s coverage of the Olympic Games, taking on the role of guest reporter, says the broadcaster.

The cartoon character will interview athletes from all over the globe as well as Eurosport’s cast of Olympic experts with the content forming part of Eurosport’s daily local shows that will air across Europe.

In the first episode of Looney Tunes presents: Sports Talk with Bugs Bunny, he interviews Eurosport reporter and double Olympic taekwondo medallist Lutalo Muhammad.

Eurosport has already linked up with Looney Tunes leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, with a segment called Looney Tunes: Sports Made Simple featuring in Eurosport’s weekly Power of the Olympics programme. Each episode will be repeated at relevant moments during Eurosport’s coverage of Paris 2024. The 90-second clips include the 4 x 100m relay, tennis, mountain biking, breaking, beach volleyball and gymnastics.

Furthermore, Looney Tunes are ambassadors for Warner Bros. Discovery at this Games with the public able to take part in a series of activities between 27 July and 11 August, including a meet and greet with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny at the Parc Georges Valbon and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Scott Young, group SVP content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our ambition for our coverage of Paris 2024 is for it to be fresh, fun and engaging. Bugs is an iconic character who transcends sport and I am sure his inimitable style will keep our guests on their toes and bring a little joy to those who love sport and love being entertained.”