Eurosport is producing coverage of every stage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, to air on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport 1.

Coverage begins this Saturday on Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platforms. Max and discovery+ will show every moment of every stage of Eurosport’s production, live and uninterrupted.

Subscribers can select multi-feed audio in their preferred language. They will also be able to jump to key moments in the race through the timeline markers feature.

Eurosport will have live studio shows in the UK (The Breakaway), Spain (La Montonera), France (Les Rois de la Pédales) and Germany (Vélo Club), harnessing analysis tools together with local experts to enhance the storytelling.

As well as the Tour de France, Eurosport will produce live coverage of every stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for Max and discovery+.

Eurosport is also launching a three-part series, Second to None, co-produced with Sweetshop & Green and Yuzu Productions, and directed by Sonia Dauger. The fly-on-the-wall documentary provides unprecedented access to the Lidl-Trek team’s 2023 race and preparation, shining a light on the stories from the world’s greatest female riders.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Lidl-Trek riders, including Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo, Amanda Spratt and Lucinda Brand, as well as Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui, episode one premieres on Eurosport 1, Max and discovery+ on 6 July, with episode two and three airing on 13 and 20 July respectively.

Scott Young Group SVP content, production and business operations at WBD, said: “We are at the starting line of one of the greatest periods of cycling ever witnessed with all the action from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 sandwiched between the men’s and women’s edition of the world’s most storied stage race.

“Our position as the Home of Cycling enables us to convey the stories from the riders in the peloton to the widest possible audience across Europe, and by dedicating the same levels of production to the men’s and women’s races, our coverage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes will be unmatched. We look forward to fans being able to feast on our extraordinary race coverage while diving deeper into the world of cycling with the release of captivating new content including Second to None.”