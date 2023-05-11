Season three of electric off-road racing series Extreme E will be available through Recast.

In addition to its D2C platform and broadcast partners, the microtransaction-powered streaming platform will host the competition in over 100 territories. Up to 85% of the revenue from the platform will go directly to Extreme E, and fans will be able to watch the races without a subscription.

In the UK, the next Extreme E X Prix, which takes place in Scotland, is available live through ITV and Eurosport.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Recast for Season 3 of Extreme E. The innovative approach that Recast takes to content distribution aligns perfectly with our own mission to use motorsport as a platform to raise awareness of climate change issues and inspire positive action.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to reach fans in over 100 countries around the world, giving them unprecedented access to our exciting and groundbreaking racing format.”

Andy Meikle, founder and CEO of Recast, added: “We’re very excited to be teaming up with Extreme E this season to offer their fans even more opportunities to watch the race action, in more than 100 countries around the globe.

“By broadcasting their events live on Recast and utilising our innovative pay-per-view solution, fans can watch all of the events knowing that the proceeds are going to straight back into Extreme E, helping to raise the profile of their series mission to raise awareness of climate change.”