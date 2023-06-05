FC Barcelona, A New Era, has returned to Prime Video for a second series.

The four-part docuseries goes behind-the-scenes as the Catalan club won LaLiga last season, featuring unexpected injuries, significant farewells, painful defeats and more. This includes how manager Xavi rebuilt the team with new signings and rising young stars, as well as how the squad adaptated to his sytem to foster a winning mentality and raise the expectations of FC Barcelona fans.

It is produced Wakai in collaboration with Barca Studios, and is the second season of the show. It will be shown in over 240 territories around the world.

Prime Video has continued to use sport as a key part of its platform, despite taking a step back from its tennis rights in the UK - with the US Open returning to Sky Sports and the pay-TV broadcaster also heavily linked with taking the ATP and WTA rights. It will air the Champions League from next season, as well as having a library of sports documentaries such as the All Or Nothing series.