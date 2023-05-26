FIBA 3x3 and Eurovision Sport, the sports arm of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have partnered on the broadcast of all FIBA 3x3 flagship events this year and next.

Through the partnership, the EBU will receive exclusive live rights for its Members in the territories of Belgium (RTBF and VRT), Greece (ERT), Hungary (MTVA), Lithuania (LRT), Netherlands (NOS), Poland (TVP), Spain (RTVE) and Switzerland (SRG-SSR) with the option to include more Members from additional territories if their national teams qualify for an event.

The partnership will see news clips distributed via Eurovision Sports News and FIBA 3x3 events will receive widespread promotion via the social media of EBU Members and FIBA’s 3x3 digital media platforms.

EBU Members will base their coverage on their national teams and use the content on their linear and non-linear platforms.

3x3 has experienced significant growth since its inception. It’s inspired by several forms of streetball and steered by FIBA. Games involve two teams of three players facing off on a basketball half-court. 3x3 made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The agreement covers a range of 3x3 world and European events, including the upcoming FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 in Vienna from 30 May-4 June.

The events covered by the agreement are: 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 (May 30 - June 4 - Vienna, Austria) FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2023 (Sept 5 - 7 - Jerusalem, Israel) FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Final (Sept 16 -17 - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia) FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final (December) 2024 FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 FIBA 3x3 Universality-driven Olympic Qualifying Tournament 1 (UOQT1) (Israel) FIBA 3x3 UOQT2 FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Alex Sanchez, FIBA 3x3 managing director, said: “We are excited to partner with Eurovision Sport to bring the most thrilling urban team sport to new fans across Europe. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to bring the incredible stories of world class 3x3 players and competitions to millions of households and elevate 3x3 basketball to new heights.”

Andreas Aristodemou, head of summer sports at Eurovision Sport, added: “We are thrilled to start this new partnership with FIBA 3x3, an exciting, urban and youth-oriented sport. This agreement covers all the FIBA 3x3 flagship events in 2023 and 2024, providing great, gender-balanced content to our Members for their linear and digital platforms. We look forward to the next couple of years, which we hope will be the start of a long journey.”