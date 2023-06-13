Footballco has partnered with Red Bull to promote its Four 2 Score football competition through Goal.

Four 2 Score is a new global football tournament that features small pitches, four-on-four matches with no goalkeepers, 10-minute matches, both mixed and all-female groupings, and goals in the first and last minutes counting double. There are teams from more than 20 countries, including Brazil, USA and Germany with the best team from each nation will move forward to the world finals in Leipzig.

Players and Red Bull talent will also be involved including Dutch striker, Memphis Depay, England and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and freestyler Séan Garnier who are ambassadors in key markets.

Goal will cover the tournament through its website, app, and social platforms, which claim to reach over 300 million fans. This will include the best goals, skills and highlights, with enhanced coverage for the world finals. Highlights will also be shared through Footballco’s FC Player, an in-stream sports video player which appears on more than 1,000 sports publisher sites worldwide and generates more than 640 million video streams each month.

Andy Jackson, VP of global football partnerships for Footballco, said: “We’re excited to work with Red Bull on a truly unique tournament and to help them reach millions of fans across the globe.

“There is so much competition for fans’ attention, especially those in the Gen-Z and Gen-A demographic, both from within the traditional football space and wider entertainment. This is why we’re looking forward to being able to share with them the best of a competition that is as much about entertainment as it is football and will feature some of the biggest names in the game.

Depay said: “Red Bull Four 2 Score is new and exciting. I feel like it is a movement for the football culture, bringing young talent together to show their passion for football.”