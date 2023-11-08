Footballco and the NWSL have agreed a deal for the former to produce content around the NWSL Championship Weekend.

Taking place this week and culminating with the Gotham FC v Megan Rapinoe’s OL Reign in the NWSL final on 11 November, the weekend also includes the NWSL Championship Welcome Reception, the 2023 NWSL Skills Challenge, Pathways to the Pitch and Beyond DEI Summit, and the third annual Fan Fest.

Footballco’s global football brand, Goal, and its women’s football brand, Indivisa, will cover these events and create bespoke content around the action. In addition, Footballco is co-hosting the NWSL Championship Welcome Reception and will be producing an exclusive video celebrating the 2023 NWSL season for distribution across Footballco channels.

To assist with this, Footballco is partnering with a football and a social creator talent to produce exclusive content during the weekend. These are Angel City FC defender Sarah Gorden, an NWSL Defender of the Year finalist, who will be leading the player-led perspective on the Championship weekend; and Logan Olivia, a rising TikTok creator focused on women’s sports with experience across the NWSL and USWNT, who will be hosting social-first video content.

There will also be other unique player-focused and fan-focused features across the entire calendar of events.

Footballco CEO, Juan Delgado said: “We’re excited to partner with the NWSL on the culmination of their season and to use our unique content approach to showcase the best in women’s football talent in a way that will engage young fans through a fan-focused approach to content.

“Every month we reach 30 million US soccer fans, as well as 800 million across the globe, whether that’s through Goal, Indivisa or our other global football properties. This partnership with the NWSL marks a new level of commitment to the league and to US women’s soccer coverage. We are thrilled to give our fans unique access to some of the biggest names in women’s football, and also introduce new fans to players making huge waves in the NWSL.’