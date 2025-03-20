Former F1 pundit and team owner Eddie Jordan has passed away aged 76.

Jordan had revealed late last year that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

A statement from his family read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Before becoming a pundit, Jordan owned the Jordan F1 team from 1991-2005, where he gave Michael Schumacher his debut in the sport. After his career in the sport, Jordan became a pundit for the BBC and then Channel 4 when it acquired the free-to-air rights. As recently as 2023, he launched the Formula For Success podcast, produced by Whisper, alongside former driver and fellow pundit David Coulthard.