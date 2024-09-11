The tournament had 491m TV viewers worldwide, with the Monaco race delivering Formula E’s highest ever race audience of 40m

The tenth season of all-electric motorsport Formula E saw the championship receive a 35% increwase in its global cumulative TV viewership, to 491m worldwide.

The Monaco race delivered Formula E’s highest ever race audience at 40m, while the Formula E fanbase grew to an average of 374m for the season.

Meanwhile, Formula E’s total social media following over the 16-race calendar grew by 20%, delivering more than 1 billion impressions across all social channels.

Formula E says its fans rank Formula E as “more exciting than ever before and twice as innovative as F1”.

Key highlights of Season 10 data include: • 23% growth in fans worldwide, up from 304m average in season nine to 374m in season 10 • Formula E now boasts 118m Chinese; 27m Indonesian; and 11m Brazilian fans respectively • 35% growth in TV audience, an increase of 105m to 491m cumulative audience worldwide • US, Japan, Mexico and Spain each saw the highest ever audience of a singular programme in Formula E history • Monaco delivered the highest ever audience for a race - 40m • Six season 10 races outperformed the most viewed season 9 race • Fans believe Formula E is more exciting than ever before and nearly twice as innovative as F1 (39% in favour of Formula E vs 21% for F1 for innovation) • 20% growth in Formula E’s social media following • 1 billion impressions across all Formula E owned social channels • 147% growth in video views across Formula E owned and operated platforms (social, web, app)

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “I’m delighted to reveal these impressive results which demonstrate the continued growth of our fanbase worldwide, as well as increases in our global TV audiences and social media following. We continue to be bold in our ambitions, and this data shows our commitment to exciting racing and innovation, cementing our position as the fastest-growing motorsport in the world against a backdrop of esteemed and more established series.

“We are still incredibly ambitious and are already planning an even bigger and more exciting year for Season 11, which starts in just a few months. Thanks to our loyal and growing fanbase, our partners and broadcasters, we will continue pushing the boundaries as the noisiest, quietest motorsport championship in the world. It’ll also be our fastest yet, as we launch our GEN3 Evo car, capable of 0-100km/h in 1.82 seconds, which promises even more entertaining racing across our 11-event season.”

The data is sourced from Kantar Sport (for TV viewership metrics), Conviva/Hookit (for social media analytics), and Google Analytics (for website/app usage). To gauge the expansion of Formula E’s fanbase, Potentia Insight conducted a comprehensive survey of 33,000 adults across 16 markets in two waves.