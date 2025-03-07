The app will include player ratings, live stats, automated graphics, and in-depth match analysis, as well as a ‘Player of the Match’ vote

FotMob is delivering player ratings, live stats, automated graphics, and in-depth match analysis (powered by Opta and Opta AI) for the Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley on Saturday (8 March).

FotMob’s collaboration with the Sidemen Charity Match began in 2022 when the company proposed covering the game with the same level of detail as a Premier League fixture.

This approach introduced live player ratings and in-game statistics, setting a new benchmark for creator-led sporting events.

A first for this year’s event includes FotMob’s in-app exclusive ‘Player of the Match’ vote, whereby users can pick their player of the match, with a final vote.

Matias Høibraaten, head of growth at FotMob, said: “The Sidemen Charity Match has grown into one of the biggest creator-led sporting events in the world, and we’re thrilled to be part of its evolution. By bringing professional-level coverage to the match, we’re enhancing the experience for both players and fans, giving them a new way to engage with the game. The first thing all creators do when getting off the pitch, from both Sidemen FC and YouTube Allstars, is check their FotMob player rating for bragging rights.”

Stuart Jones, founder and director of Upload Agency, which represents the Sidemen, added: “Upload first partnered with FotMob for the 2022 Sidemen Charity Match after they proposed covering the game with the same level of detail as a Premier League fixture—complete with live stats powered by Opta.

“This allowed FotMob to deliver professional-grade coverage, including player ratings, making it the first partnership of its kind. From a creator’s perspective, it added a new layer of engagement to the match, giving fans and players an entirely new way to interact with the event.

“Three years and two matches later, this concept has become a massive success, driving incredible engagement from both fans and players. The live score feature introduced a new dimension to the spectacle these matches have become, and we’re excited to collaborate again for the 2025 edition at Wembley.”