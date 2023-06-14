A ten-part original podcast series, Legends Of The Ashes, will be launched by Global tomorrow, ahead of the iconic cricket competition beginning on Friday.

Available on Global Player and all major audio platforms, the series is narrated by Stephen Fry and covers the stories that have made the Ashes rivalry one of the greatest in cricket. It was written by Simon Hughes, and features contributions from Lord Botham, Sir Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan, Glenn McGrath, Justin Langer and modern-day heroes such as Stuart Broad and Steve Smith.

It is a Global Original Podcast, produced by Global alongside Goalhanger, and will cover moments such as Botham’s Ashes, the ‘Ball of the Century’ delivered in 1993 by the late, great Australian legend Shane Warne, and the ‘Bodyline’ series of 1932/33 - one of the most controversial contests in sporting history.

Vicky Etchells, head of news and factual podcasts at Global Radio, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new Global Original Podcast about the longest-lasting international sporting contest in the world, just as England and Australia are about to renew their iconic sporting rivalry. We’ve had a brilliant team of storytellers producing Legends of The Ashes which features the biggest names in Ashes history talking about the greatest moment, compèred by the incomparable Stephen Fry. It’s a must-listen for all cricket fans.”

Fry added: “Across 10 episodes, we will hear from many of the stars who have illuminated the Ashes series over the decades - the dramas they have been involved in and the legends they have created. How sweat, blood and tears have been shed, jubilation and despair felt, and lives radically altered in the constant quest for its reclamation.”

Hughes, who also hosts the episodes with the Ashes legends, commented: “This is the first definitive audio series dramatising the special matches, moments and characters of the greatest sporting rivalry there is, with new and revealing insights from the players at the heart of these brilliant battles. It is a rivalry that transcends sport and creates true heroes and villains.”