Both events are happening this Saturday (5 April). with Racecourse Media Group offering a range of broadcast packages for the races

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has revealed the different broadcast packages available for the two iconic race meetings – the Randox Grand National and the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline – that are both taking place this Saturday (5 April).

RMG and its distribution agency, HBA Media, oversee the global non-betting TV distribution on behalf of Jockey Club Racecourses, such as Aintree, and the Dubai Racing Club, which stages the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse.

Together, RMG and HBA are offering international broadcasters the choice of:

An international World Feed dedicated to either Aintree or Meydan.

A Track Feed, which allows broadcasters to insert their own presentation.

A hybrid Crown Jewels Racing programme - a marathon three-and-a-half-hour ‘best of both worlds’ option.

The broadcast packages have attracted around 40 broadcasters across around 170 territories, with the majority opting for the bespoke hybrid Crown Jewels Racing show, which is being produced by RMG.

The Randox Grand National starts at 16:00 (BST), with the Crown Jewels Racing show transmitting live from 15:30 – 19:00 (BST). Aly Vance will anchor from Aintree, and join the ITV coverage, fronted by Ed Chamberlin, used for the world-famous steeplechase, and the RMG coverage, anchored by Rishi Persad, live from Dubai.

RMG’s director of communication and international distribution, Seb Vance says: “This is a unique opportunity to showcase two high-profile events on the same day and allows us to deliver an action-packed spectacle to audiences worldwide, featuring two of the most thrilling and contrasting racedays on the calendar, along with their supporting cards, all within a dynamic three-and-a-half-hour window.”

Frank Sale, chief executive at HBA Media, added: ‘We are pleased to have successfully navigated the challenge of showcasing two major events on the same day, ensuring an extensive global audience and uplift in distribution for both The Jockey Club and Dubai Racing Club, along with their sponsors.

“Through close collaboration with our broadcast partners internationally, alongside RMG, HBA will bring the excitement of both major races to 40+ networks worldwide with a specialised and tailored suite of programming options.”

Dickon White, Aintree and North-West regional director at The Jockey Club, said: “We have a truly global television audience, as befits the most famous Jumps race on the planet, and we’re grateful to RMG and HBA Media for making that happen. We hope our audiences around the world enjoy the 177th running of the Randox Grand National and what is one of the sport’s greatest spectacles.”

His Excellency, Mr Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, added: “We are absolutely delighted that the Dubai World Cup has attracted record interest, and all credit to RMG and HBA for ensuring this truly global audience. TV pictures, whether they are through mainstream channels, online or social media, provide the best possible shop window to the Dubai World Cup and is always a barometer of the event’s popularity.”