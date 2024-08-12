Harder Than You Think and Persephonica have launched Rising Phoenix: What Does It Take?, a podcast on what becoming a Paralympian entails.

Hosted by former Paralympic medal-winning archer Matt Stutzman and ex-Olympic track star Michael Johnson, the eight-part series will include interviews with the likes of US para track star Hunter Woodhall; British sprinter and cyclist Kadeena Cox; Norwegian rowing champion Birgit Skarstein; Argentinian wheelchair tennis star Gustavo Fernández and French Blind Footballer Gaël Rivière. The first episode is available from 12 August, ahead of the start of the Paralympic Games.

All the episodes were recorded at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle, also known as the Adidas Arena, in Paris, with the aim of capturing the excitement of the Paralympics and Olympics being held there this year. Stutzman and Johnson speak to the athletes about the sacrifices and effort that go into being a Paralympian, with Adidas and Procter & Gamble sponsoring the show.

This production is the latest of Harder Than You Think’s to be created with the aim of promoting the Paralympics. These include Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, a film that chronicles the history of the Paralympic Games and sets out to change people’s perceptions of those with disabilities.

Stutzman said: “I was proud to be part of the Rising Phoenix movie and proud of its impact on the Paralympic movement. This podcast series is going to take this to a whole new level. As a Paralympian, I know the power of the Games, but through these athletes’ incredible stories in the series I hope we will change how people think about disability forever.”

Johnson added: “I love storytelling. As an elite athlete I am always looking for great stories from sport that demonstrate high performance and the pursuit of excellence. We’ve spoken to some extraordinary Paralympic athletes for this podcast and I am excited to have worked with the team behind Rising Phoenix to share their stories with the world this summer.”

Greg Nugent, the founder and president of Harder Than You Think, said: “These amazing in-depth discussions about what it really takes to be a Paralympian are remarkable portraits of remarkable athletes. They provide a rare insight into exactly what it takes to perform at the level needed to compete in the Paralympics.”

Dino Sofos, the CEO and founder of Persephonica, commented: “We’re very proud to be partnering with Harder Than You Think to produce this ambitious new podcast series. Persephonica specialises in storytelling that takes listeners behind the scenes of major events in politics, history and entertainment. Persephonica works with some of the biggest names in the world, including Dua Lipa and Lily Allen. This show is no exception - Michael Johnson and Matt Stutzman are two of the most recognisable and experienced athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics. They are the perfect guides to introduce our audience to explore what it really takes to become a Paralympian.”