HBS and NVP have been selected to deliver media production and distribution for LaLiga.

The pair will form a joint venture in Spain to run the operations, after winning the tender for five years from the 2025-26 season. They take over from previous host broadcaster Mediapro.

LaLiga had put five audiovisual production lots out to tender in September 2024, with HBS picking up three of them - which will now be operated alongside Italian outside broadcast provider NVP. The first two were media production for the top two divisions of Spanish football, and the third was to run the MCR and centralised services. A fourth lot, contribution and distribution, was won by Spanish business Telefonica Servicios Audiovisuals.

The fifth lot, content generation, hasn’t been awarded to anyone after LaLiga evaluated all bids. It will be combined with other content projects that LaLiga will contract in the future.

“It is a great privilege for HBS to have been appointed by LaLiga. We are very proud of our track record globally, and entering a new territory and partnership with such an esteemed client is an exciting opportunity. Along with NVP we look forward to working with LaLiga to bring innovative and engaging coverage to audiences over the coming years,” said Dan Miodownik, HBS CEO.

“We are extremely proud to partner with HBS on this prestigious project. This achievement confirms our commitment to excellence, continuous development and innovation. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of LaLiga with our expertise and dedication,” stated Massimo Pintabona, CEO, NVP.