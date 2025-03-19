Matt Stagg explains how the Saudi Arabia World Cup will centre on cutting-edge technology, digital infrastructure, and new ways of engaging fans

The 2034 FIFA World Cup isn’t just another tournament—it’s a moment that could reshape how we experience live sport forever.

Saudi Arabia’s successful bid means more than just football, it’s about leveraging cutting-edge technology, digital infrastructure, and new ways of engaging fans to create a World Cup like never before.

While FIFA will still control the global media rights, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy and its investment in next-generation sports technology mean this will be a tournament built for a new era of sports broadcasting.

Traditional TV networks and digital platforms aren’t being sidelined—but they will need to adapt, evolve, and embrace innovation to stay ahead.

Broadcasters and streaming platforms have been exploring AI-driven personalisation, interactive viewing, and immersive technology for years. FIFA 2034 could be the event that finally pushes these innovations into the mainstream, delivering a tournament that’s not just watched but truly experienced.

Sports broadcasters know they can’t just rely on linear TV anymore. Fans expect choice, interactivity, and deeper engagement, and FIFA 2034 is the perfect proving ground for next-gen content experiences.

We’re moving beyond the days of a single, director-led feed. Instead, viewers could take control with multi-angle, real-time streaming to switch between perspectives; AI-powered personalised commentary tailored to different styles; augmented reality overlays displaying live stats and match data; and interactive second-screen experiences with live polls and expert Q&As.

Broadcasters that embrace these changes will have a major advantage. Instead of just delivering a match, they’ll be able to offer an interactive experience that keeps audiences engaged before, during, and after the final whistle.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitions don’t stop at how the World Cup is broadcast—it’s also about how fans experience it. Imagine digital twin stadiums—virtual recreations of real venues where fans can step inside using VR, AR, or mobile devices. Instead of passively watching a broadcast, fans could move freely through a stadium, choosing their own angles and perspectives.

This hybrid digital-physical engagement could change the way fans connect with the World Cup. Expect instant multi-angle replays, AI-generated personalised highlights, and spatial audio that makes you feel like you’re in the stadium. Broadcasters have an opportunity to integrate these innovations into their platforms, ensuring they remain at the forefront of sports media.

For broadcasters, this presents a new challenge—how to integrate these immersive experiences into their existing coverage in a way that enhances, rather than overwhelms, the viewer. Some will look to partner with emerging tech companies, while others may develop their own solutions to enhance engagement and interactivity. Those that find the right balance will be the ones that redefine how football is consumed.

FIFA 2034 could be the event that pushes hybrid broadcasting models into the mainstream.

Instead of competition between broadcasters and tech companies, the real innovation will come from collaboration. Broadcasters that integrate cloud-based production, AI-driven analysis, and interactive features into their coverage won’t just survive—they’ll thrive.

What happens at FIFA 2034 won’t stay at FIFA 2034. The innovations introduced at this World Cup will set a precedent for the Olympics, Formula 1, and every other major global sporting event.

We’re entering an era where fans won’t just watch sport—they’ll interact with it, personalise it, and even step inside it. For broadcasters, the takeaway is clear: evolve or be left behind.

Matt Stagg is a sport, media and entertainment technology specialist