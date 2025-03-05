Steve Lyle, head of football at BBC Sport, writes about how the broadcaster is boosting diversity in the industry

For the BBC to truly serve audiences it needs to reflect the diversity and energy of the UK. The partnership with BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) performs a great role here, helping to bring exciting new talent into our HQ at MediaCity in Salford. Breaking into the sports media industry can be daunting, but for Holly Bacon, Usmaan Akhtar, and Moey Lanez, the BCOMS Masterclass program was the launchpad that turned dreams into reality.

Seeing BCOMS alumni go on to fantastic careers in the industry is uplifting, having been in the room when a few of us black media professionals in sport came together to discuss how we might improve the diversity in our area. It’s wonderful to see the opportunities that BCOMS is creating for young people in Sports Media. Through partnerships with media organisations, sports clubs, and key decision-makers, they’re breaking down barriers and opening doors.

BBC Sport’s support of the BCOMS North Masterclass program is not just creating opportunities—its launching careers. The access, mentorship, and hands-on experience provided by BCOMS and the likes of BBC Sport, ITV Sport, Liverpool FC, Formula 1 and many others is removing barriers and allowing people to establish themselves in the industry while also diversifying their own work force by building relationships with fresh talent.

Leon Mann, founder of BCOMS says: “Initially, we had to convince leaders that a more diverse industry will be a better performing industry. The debates in 2009 were tiresome, but visionary leaders stepped up.

“Our partnership with BBC Sport is a great example of our impact. BCOMS brings credibility within communities, ideas and the perspective of those with a lived experience. BBC Sport is a partner who truly believes in how diversity and inclusion can drive better performance.”

Building confidence and breaking barriers

For Holly Bacon, the BCOMS North Masterclass program was a turning point. She joined as an undergraduate student seeking skills and connections in sports journalism. She gained opportunities to work as a runner at Wimbledon, report from Old Trafford, and secure placements with BBC Sport. Those first steps led to a freelance role at BBC Sport during her final year at university and, ultimately, her first contract just a week after graduating.

“Since walking through the door at BBC Sport, I’ve learned so much,” Holly shares. From working on Olympics and Euro 2024, to becoming BBC Radio Lancashire’s lead presenter for football coverage on a Saturday, Holly’s journey is going from strength to strength. “Everyone in the industry talks about the importance of getting your foot in the door and the BCOMS programme helped me do that.”

Opening doors and providing mentorship

For Usmaan Akhtar BCOMS was not just a stepping stone but a career catalyst. Reflecting on his journey, he says, “BCOMS have given me so much, from support and self-belief to opportunities. They covered it all and more!” His first role as a runner for BBC Sport “helped open so many doors”. It quickly led to freelancing opportunities and strong relationships in the industry, especially with cycling in Scotland.

One of Usmaan’s standout moments came when BCOMS secured him an interview with Team GB, enabling him to travel to Paris and create content for the team - “a moment that has changed my career.” Now, as a freelancer with BBC Sport, he has worked in various departments, from social media to sports news, and continues to grow his career in sport media.

“Without BCOMS, I wouldn’t have received the guidance and support I needed to really establish myself,” Usmaan reflects. “They’re the cornerstone to all the success I had in my career.”

Transformative opportunities in sports media

Moey Lanez’s experience echoes the impact BCOMS has on its alumni. He gained hands-on experience that led to freelancing opportunities with the BBC’s Stumped podcast team and elsewhere.

“Being part of BCOMS has also shown me the power of mentorship and community in a competitive field. The openings it provided in the sports industry has been unparalleled, and the program’s focus on diversity and inclusion has reinforced the importance of representation in sports media.”

Working as a journalism researcher with BBC Sport has been a dynamic experience, allowing him to pitch stories, assist with live broadcasts, and contribute to impactful sports content. “Each project has been a learning experience, helping me refine my research skills, storytelling abilities, and understanding of audience engagement.”

Impact

For all three alumni, the collaboration between BCOMS and the industry represents more than professional development—it’s a statement about the power of inclusion and mentorship. From the North Masterclass program to freelance opportunities, BCOMS has been a game-changer in breaking down barriers for diverse voices in sports media. “Not only did I meet and connect with so many fantastic people,” says Holly, “I also picked up valuable skills that have helped me on my journey into sports media industry.”

“The collaboration between BCOMS, BBC Sport and many others has truly changed the lives of so many, including myself,” Usmaan reflects. “They laid and watered the roots so I could grow and develop into the person I am today.”

“These opportunities have not only helped me grow as a professional, but also ignited my passion for creating impactful stories in sports journalism,” says Moey.

This partnership isn’t just helping individuals—it’s reshaping the landscape of sports journalism, making sure it better reflects the diverse stories, voices, and audiences it serves - that’s something worth celebrating.

Steve Lyle is head of football at BBC Sport