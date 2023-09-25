The ICC and host broadcast partner Disney Star will produce every match of the men’s Cricket World Cup with a vertical video feed.

The feed will be available through ICC TV, and also include the option of a split screen that will also show the world feed content. There will be dedicated vertically oriented cameras to create the feed, as well as match graphics and “bespoke production enhancements” tailored to vertical viewing.

Features that will be adapted to the vertical feed include ball tracking, player tracking and field plot.

The Cricket World Cup is taking place in India and gets underway with England facing New Zealand on 5 October. There will be 48 matches in total, with the final on 19 November. Sky Sports is broadcasting the tournament live in the UK, with daily highlights from Channel 5.

ICC chief commercial officer Anurag Dahiya said: “Cricket fans always look forward to the high-quality broadcast coverage of ICC events. With this in mind, the ICC TV team continuously strives to tailor our coverage to fan preferences. We are very excited to launch cricket’s first-ever vertical video production at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This game-changing initiative promises to transform the fan viewing experience. It is an innovative approach to cricket coverage that will place fans at the centre of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before and providing a world-class production to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star, added: “Consumers’ preferences and habits are evolving more rapidly than ever before, catalyzing the emergence of new user experiences. Disney Star has always played a pioneering role in taking cricket viewing experiences forward and is now proud to collaborate with the ICC to bring to sports fans for the first-time ever the ‘vertical feed’, on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The ‘vertical feed’ aims to deliver to digital users, enhanced convenience, engagement and immersion, beyond the differentiated screen orientation. With its uniquely designed production style entailing cameras, graphics, direction, replays and other enhancements, it promises to change the way cricket is watched.”

Image: ICC