SailGP has renewed its partnership with IMG with a “multi-year” deal.

The agency assists the global sailing competition with media rights distribution alongside its in-house team, as well as commercial partnerships, and offering strategic support to its commercial teams. IMG’s parent company, Endeavor, is a “strategic investor” in SailGP.

SailGP has expanded its schedule for its fourth season, with an unconfirmed city in Canada, and Los Angeles, USA, hosting races for the first time. There are 12 events in total, begining with Chicago, USA, on 16-17 June and ending with the grand final in San Francisco, USA, on 13-14 July 2024.

Andy Thompson, managing director of SailGP, said: “IMG has been an integral part of our success and growth to date, working in partnership with our own commercial and broadcast teams. It is no secret that we have ambitious goals and aims as we accelerate the growth of our league into new territories and sectors and build our fan base around the world.

“The extension of our agreement with IMG is a key part of this strategy as we continue to develop exciting new commercial partnerships for the league, our teams and our events that we believe will be game-changing, not just for SailGP but also for the wider industry.”

Robbie Henchman, president of global partnerships for IMG and On Location, said: “In just three seasons, SailGP has quickly established itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports properties and we, like so many fans around the world, are excited about the future of this dynamic, forward-thinking league.

“Together with SailGP and IMG’s global network and expertise, we aim to continue delivering major partnerships that can be transformational for SailGP and the broader industry, fuelling further global reach, fan engagement and long-term commercial growth.”