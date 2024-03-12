IMG will negotiate and distribute the media rights for the PTO’s new T100 Triathlon World Tour competition.

It will handle broadcast deals for Asia, Australasia, Africa, North America (excluding the US) and LATAM, as well as free-to-air rights across Europe. The T100, which is a lengthened triathlon of 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), got underway with the Miami T100 on 9 March, and there will be seven more races through the year.

The tour will visit Singapore (13-14 April), San Francisco (8-9 June), London (27-28 July), Ibiza (28-29 September), Lake Las Vegas (19-20 October) and Dubai (16-17 November), before culminating in the Grand Final on 29-30 November. Last year, the PTO drew a global live TV and streaming audience of 24.6 million for its three races in Ibiza, Milwaukee and Singapore through broadcast deals in over 195 territories.

This deal extends IMG’s previous agreement with the PTO, signed in 2021, which covered the Collins Cup and other PTO events for three years.

PTO CEO Sam Renouf said: “Our extension with IMG represents a significant validation for the PTO on its journey to take triathlon into the mainstream. Not only is it a fantastic endorsement of our partnership over the last few years, but also of the PTO’s strategy for the T100 Triathlon World Tour – a new ‘made-for-TV’ 100km triathlon tour in iconic locations around the globe.

“The positive reaction from broadcasters and fans to the PTO’s progress has encouraged us to expand the series to 8 races, in order to create season-long narratives, culminating in the crowning of an official men’s and women’s World Champion. IMG has represented the PTO’s media rights since 2001, contributing to the growth and development of the endurance sports landscape and specifically working to establish the property as the F1 for endurance sport.”

Rbecca Levin, vice president, North America for IMG’s media business, added: “The T100 Triathlon World Tour represents the pinnacle of endurance sport with a new, season-long schedule of high-quality races featuring the world’s best endurance athletes. We’re excited to extend our partnership and continue working together to elevate professional triathlon on a global sporting stage, connect with new audiences worldwide and drive further commercial growth.”