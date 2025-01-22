ITV will again broadcast padel competition the Hexagon Cup.

The free-to-air broadcaster aired the first season of the tournament last year, becoming the first major UK broadcaster to show padel. The Hexagon Cup’s semi-finals and finals on 1 and 2 February will be available live on ITVX, while ITV4 will house a daily highlights programme - the same broadcast plan as 2024.

The tournament takes place in Madrid from 29 January - 2 February, and features a team-based format. The various teams have a number of celebrity owners, including returning sides AD/vantage, co-owned by Andy Murray and Anthony Joshua; ElevenEleven, led by Eva Longoria; and RL9, fronted by Robert Lewandowski. Joining them are new entrants, including Krü Padel by Taktika, supported by Sergio Agüero and Leo Messi, and 10 Padel, led by F1 driver Pierre Gasly and entrepreneur Loïc Féry.

Padel players Agustín Tapia, Arturo Coello, Ari Sánchez, and Paula Josemaría are among those taking part.

Tim Godfrey, strategic advisor to the Hexagon Cup, commented: “ITV’s reach and reputation for top-tier sports coverage make them the ideal partner for bringing the Hexagon Cup to life for UK viewers. This renewed partnership strengthens our shared ambition to grow the sport and keep fans engaged with the action, not least in a nation that is renowned for loving its sport”.

Richard Botchway, ITV assistant sport commissioner, added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Hexagon Cup. It’s a unique addition to our sports offering and a great way for viewers to experience the energy and excitement of padel at the highest level.”