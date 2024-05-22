ITV has revealed its presentation team and broadcast plans for Euro 2024.

The broadcaster is sharing the rights with the BBC, which unveiled its plans earlier today, 22 May.

Live games and highlights will be shown on ITV1 and ITV4 and simulcast on ITVX, as well as across STV and STV Player, with Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods leading the presentations. Punditry will come from Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl and refereeing analyst Christina Unkel.

Meanwhile, Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight will commentate, alongside co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, and Andros Townsend. Gabriel Clarke will report from the England camp, Connie McLaughlin from the Scotland camp, and Celina Hinchcliffe will round up news from around the tournament.

ITV has the rights to the opening match of the competition, Germany v Scotland on 14 June. It will also show England’s final group game against Slovenia and will have picks one, two and three of the Round of 16 as well as first pick of the semi-finals. Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Croatia, and Belgium will also have fixtures shown by ITV.

It will also air the fifth and seventh picks from the Round of 16 ties, the second and fourth Quarter-final picks, and share the final with the BBC.

There will also be bespoke content around the tournament, including mini-highlights of every fixture. From early June, a mix of classic archive matches and documentaries focusing on previous tournaments, plus highlights from Euro ’96 and brand new content shows building up to this year’s event will all be available on demand, and on a special Euros 24/7 Channel on ITVX - similar to what the BBC is doing with a 24/7 channel on iPlayer.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This is a unique tournament in a fantastic setting and we have put together a multi-talented, high-profile team to offer viewers and fans cutting insight and compelling entertainment from what promises to be a festival of the game. ITV and ITVX’s live coverage, highlights shows, online and social media content, will capture all the action and all the talking points, so fans and viewers can immerse themselves in the tournament.”