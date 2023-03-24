ITV will show PFL Europe highlights once its inaugural season begins this weekend.

Announced shortly after LadBible revealed a content partnership with the PFL, this will be ITV’s first move into MMA. The BBC airs Bellator, and Channel 4 broadcast PFL’s live events until they moved to DAZN last year.

A one-hour highlights show will drop on ITVX 24 hours after the LIVE broadcast concludes and will also be shown on ITV4 the Friday after each event, with the first programme airing on 31 March.

James Frewin, SVP of PFL International, said: “ITV is the home of entertainment in the UK and we are delighted to be partnering with a platform that is synonymous with media and sport. MMA has become a mainstream sport here in the UK, so when you add to this the PFL’s unique season format based on true values and meritocracy it makes us the perfect partner for ITV.”

PFL Europe, the first PFL competition outside of the US, begins at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle on 25 March before going to the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on 8 July. The winners of each Regular Season event will advance to the 2023 PFL Europe Play-off at the Zenith in Paris on 30 September and finally four PFL Europe Champions will be crowned at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December.