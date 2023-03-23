LADBible and the Professional Fighters League have agreed a strategic partnership.

The deal will see LADBible subsidiary SPORTBible on site at events in Newcastle, Berlin, Paris and Dublin during PFL Europe’s inaugural season, to create premium behind the scenes content including fighter interviews, ringside action, editorial articles and key moments from each show.

PFL Europe, the first PFL competition outside of the US, begins at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle on 25 March before going to the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on 8 July. The winners of each Regular Season event will advance to the 2023 PFL Europe Play-off at the Zenith in Paris on 30 September and finally four PFL Europe Champions will be crowned at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December.

DAZN is the exclusive home of the PFL in UK and Europe, after forming a joint venture with the organisation last year. Previously Channel 4 had aired the competition in the UK.

James Frewin, SVP of PFL International, said: “We’re delighted to bring LADbible onboard as a strategic partner for PFL Europe. As we continue to strive to innovate the sport of MMA, adding their expertise will play a huge part in the growth of our brand, not just in Europe but globally.”

Josh Akers, head of sport & gaming entertainment at LADbible Group, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to agree a landmark content partnership between the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and LADbible Group. Everything that SPORTbible does is to bring our audience to the heart of the action and our partnership with the PFL will allow us to do just that with unrivalled access, behind-the-scenes content and social-first video formats that grow the personalities of the incredible roster of MMA fighters across their four PFL Europe events in Newcastle, Berlin, Paris & Dublin this year.

“We can’t wait to showcase the amazing athletes across SPORTbible’s highly-engaged social following of over 30m people, which will not only drive mass engagement from MMA fans and sports fanatics alike but also complement the broadcast viewing experience provided by one of LADbible Group’s long-term partners, DAZN.’’