The latest episode of the Project Footballer podcast is a lively discussion with Harry Redknapp, Jamie Redknapp, and Paul Merson, covering football, parenting, and nurturing sporting talent from a young age.

The episode has only been live on YouTube for a week and has already received more than 12,500 views, while clips from the episode on instagram have reached more than 10 million accounts.

The episode also marks the first in a series of episodes that will feature Jamie Redknapp and Paul Merson.

The Project Footballer podcast was created two years ago by Chelsea Scout Sean Conlon (pictured above) with the aim of being the voice of youth football. It’s now ranked as the top podcast for Academy and Grassroots football.

Project Footballer episodes are themed around exploring the world of youth football, while trying to find out whether becoming a successful footballer is down to nature or nurture.

As well as running the podcast, Conlon also runs We Make Footballers, the largest youth football coaching company in the UK, which works with more than 10,000 players aged 4-12.