Jeff Stelling will step down from hosting Soccer Saturday at the end of the football season.

The 68-year-old has hosted the Sky Sports show for over 25 years, originally joining the broadcaster when it first started showing the Premier League, in 1992.

Soccer Saturday has seen several changes to its line up in recent years, with regulars Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson, and Matt Le Tissier leaving the show in 2020. Stelling himself originally announced that he would leave the show at the end of last season, before later deciding to stay for another campaign.

Stelling announced his decision live on air on Saturday, saying: “I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team. It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It’s been a lot of fun - for me at least!”

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: “After a brilliant 30+ year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

“Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.

“He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United.”

Meanwhile, Graeme Souness is also to end his time with Sky, after 15 years as a pundit on its football coverage. He also announced the decision live on air, on Sunday.

The former Liverpool player and manager said: “I was given an opportunity to do this and it was magnificent. It has just been the most fantastic time for me. I love football, l care about football and l worry about it going forward, but in Sky’s hands it is in good hands, it is in safe hands.”

Hughes commented: “We will miss Graeme’s no-nonsense approach in the studio - matched only by his playing style.

“The insight and winning mentality he brought to our viewers as a result of his years’ of experience as both a player and a manager has been invaluable to our coverage. We wish him all the best for the future.”