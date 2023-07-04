Former England international and Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been named as a new team captain on Sky’s A League Of Their Own.

The 18th series of the sport-themed comedy quiz show will see Scott captain the Blue team against Jamie Redknapp’s Reds, with Romesh Ranganathan hosting. Micah Richards will feature as a regular Blue team panellist.

Ahead of the show airing on Sky Max and Now later this year, Scott’s arrival was announced with the unveiling of a four metre tall statue of the former footballer in the same pose as the Angel Of The North.

The last series had seen guest captains taking charge of the Blue team, after ex-England cricketer Andrew Flintoff left the show following series 16.

Scott said: “It’s not everyday you get to unveil a giant statue of yourself. It’s massive and incredibly lifelike. I could have done with those few extra feet back in my playing days! But the crowning glory for me? It’s got to be seeing Rom and Jamie’s faces when this lands on their doorstep in London - the banter has already started and I know I will get a lot of stick when I kick off my tenure as a team captain.”

Ranganathan said: “It’s brilliant to be able to welcome Jill Scott, a legend of the game and national treasure, to the A League Of Their Own family as a new team captain. And with her own statue almost as bronze as Jamie Redknapp.”

Redknapp commented: “What can I say – Jill Scott, a proper champion and England hero. I can’t wait to go head to head with her each week on A League of Their Own – she might have won a European Cup with the Lionesses, but does she have what it takes to win against the Red team?!”

Richards added: “I’ve known Jill Scott for over a decade and I couldn’t think of anyone better placed to wear the armband for the blue team on the new series of A League Of Their Own. She’s the ultimate captain. I’m buzzing to start filming on the new series and am confident Jill and I will be getting the better of the red team.”

Ahead of the 18th series debuting later in the year, A League Of Their Own: Lionesses Special will air 12 July with Scott featuring.