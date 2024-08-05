Sport industry leaders will choose winners of the prestigious awards from those shortlisted

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 judges cohort has been revealed.

The 34 judges come from across the broadcast and production sectors, with a focus on sport, and include content makers, sports presenters, social media specialists, craft editors, documentary makers, sports marketing specialists, sports federation execs and more. You can see the full list below and more information here.

They will select the winners from the shortlisted categories, which will then be announced at a gala dinner on 14 November at the London Hilton on Park Lane, London, sponsored by base, Limitless Broadcast, and NEP.

There is still time to enter the Awards with entries welcome until 13 September, with a qualifying period of 1 September 2023 until 13 September 2024. There is a short video with tips on how to craft your entries below.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 Judges

Amanda Lawson, co-founder, Hang Loose Media Group

Andre Sousa, head of social media, iPlayer & BBC Three, BBC

Angela Gibbons, sales director, EMG

Angus Scott, director, scott3media

Anouk Mertens, global CEO, NEO Studios

Arthur Guisaslo, international sports partnership lead, TikTok

Balvinder Sanghera, MD, Run VT

Charlie Copsey, founder and CEO, Underground Fan Club

Charlotte Laing, director of scripted, Picture Shop

Chris Brogden, managing director, Mentorn Media

Chris Spearman, head of operations (unscripted UK), Picture Shop

Claire McArdle, co-CEO, Collective Media Group

Claire Wilkie, founder & CEO, Limitless Broadcast

Connor Suckling, senior creative producer, LADbible

David Tryhorn, creative director, Pitch International

Elaine Nankervis, freelance production executive    

Gary Double founder/director, Double Communications

Gavin Ramjaun, presenter, BBC Sport

Hannah Robinson, production development producer, Dock10

Ish Kalia, executive television producer, Vibrant Television

Katie Matthews, partnerships director, Little Dot Sport

Keegan Pierce, director of international relations, LaLiga

Kishan Radia, manager, Futures Sport & Entertainment

Lucy Lavery, executive podcast producer, Talksport

Nicky Huggett, head of development, HiddenLight Productions

Sara Trombretta, content producer, NBA

Sarah Leach, reporter, producer/director, freelance

Sharon Fuller, AVP (head of content EME), NBA

Sid Kohli, broadcaster & chief executive, Decyfr Sport

Simon Meehan, content strategy director, Brentford FC

Stephen Sidlo, global media & marketing director, Airspeeder

Sue Anstiss, CEO, Fearless Women

Tammy Parlour, CEO, Women’s Sport Trust

Victoria Monk, The Collective - European lead, Wasserman

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024

This is the fourth year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which was also at the London Hilton last year. 2023 saw more than 600 attendees, including a long list of sports stars and presenters, including Rio Ferdinand, Stuart Broad, Stephen Hendry, Laura Woods, Mark Pougatch, Orla Chennaoui, Brian O’Driscoll, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora, attending the black tie event. There were also specially recorded thank you messages from Rob Burrow and Nasser Hussain. You can watch the highlights below.

The Awards bring together broadcasters, production companies and rights holders/federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last year. The categories honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent. 

