Sport industry leaders will choose winners of the prestigious awards from those shortlisted
The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 judges cohort has been revealed.
The 34 judges come from across the broadcast and production sectors, with a focus on sport, and include content makers, sports presenters, social media specialists, craft editors, documentary makers, sports marketing specialists, sports federation execs and more. You can see the full list below and more information here.
They will select the winners from the shortlisted categories, which will then be announced at a gala dinner on 14 November at the London Hilton on Park Lane, London, sponsored by base, Limitless Broadcast, and NEP.
There is still time to enter the Awards with entries welcome until 13 September, with a qualifying period of 1 September 2023 until 13 September 2024. There is a short video with tips on how to craft your entries below.
The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 Judges
Amanda Lawson, co-founder, Hang Loose Media Group
Andre Sousa, head of social media, iPlayer & BBC Three, BBC
Angela Gibbons, sales director, EMG
Angus Scott, director, scott3media
Anouk Mertens, global CEO, NEO Studios
Arthur Guisaslo, international sports partnership lead, TikTok
Balvinder Sanghera, MD, Run VT
Charlie Copsey, founder and CEO, Underground Fan Club
Charlotte Laing, director of scripted, Picture Shop
Chris Brogden, managing director, Mentorn Media
Chris Spearman, head of operations (unscripted UK), Picture Shop
Claire McArdle, co-CEO, Collective Media Group
Claire Wilkie, founder & CEO, Limitless Broadcast
Connor Suckling, senior creative producer, LADbible
David Tryhorn, creative director, Pitch International
Elaine Nankervis, freelance production executive
Gary Double founder/director, Double Communications
Gavin Ramjaun, presenter, BBC Sport
Hannah Robinson, production development producer, Dock10
Ish Kalia, executive television producer, Vibrant Television
Katie Matthews, partnerships director, Little Dot Sport
Keegan Pierce, director of international relations, LaLiga
Kishan Radia, manager, Futures Sport & Entertainment
Lucy Lavery, executive podcast producer, Talksport
Nicky Huggett, head of development, HiddenLight Productions
Sara Trombretta, content producer, NBA
Sarah Leach, reporter, producer/director, freelance
Sharon Fuller, AVP (head of content EME), NBA
Sid Kohli, broadcaster & chief executive, Decyfr Sport
Simon Meehan, content strategy director, Brentford FC
Stephen Sidlo, global media & marketing director, Airspeeder
Sue Anstiss, CEO, Fearless Women
Tammy Parlour, CEO, Women’s Sport Trust
Victoria Monk, The Collective - European lead, Wasserman
The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024
This is the fourth year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which was also at the London Hilton last year. 2023 saw more than 600 attendees, including a long list of sports stars and presenters, including Rio Ferdinand, Stuart Broad, Stephen Hendry, Laura Woods, Mark Pougatch, Orla Chennaoui, Brian O’Driscoll, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora, attending the black tie event. There were also specially recorded thank you messages from Rob Burrow and Nasser Hussain. You can watch the highlights below.
The Awards bring together broadcasters, production companies and rights holders/federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last year. The categories honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent.
