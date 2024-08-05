The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 judges cohort has been revealed.

The 34 judges come from across the broadcast and production sectors, with a focus on sport, and include content makers, sports presenters, social media specialists, craft editors, documentary makers, sports marketing specialists, sports federation execs and more. You can see the full list below and more information here.

They will select the winners from the shortlisted categories, which will then be announced at a gala dinner on 14 November at the London Hilton on Park Lane, London, sponsored by base, Limitless Broadcast, and NEP.

There is still time to enter the Awards with entries welcome until 13 September, with a qualifying period of 1 September 2023 until 13 September 2024. There is a short video with tips on how to craft your entries below.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 Judges Amanda Lawson, co-founder, Hang Loose Media Group Andre Sousa, head of social media, iPlayer & BBC Three, BBC Angela Gibbons, sales director, EMG Angus Scott, director, scott3media Anouk Mertens, global CEO, NEO Studios Arthur Guisaslo, international sports partnership lead, TikTok Balvinder Sanghera, MD, Run VT Charlie Copsey, founder and CEO, Underground Fan Club Charlotte Laing, director of scripted, Picture Shop Chris Brogden, managing director, Mentorn Media Chris Spearman, head of operations (unscripted UK), Picture Shop Claire McArdle, co-CEO, Collective Media Group Claire Wilkie, founder & CEO, Limitless Broadcast Connor Suckling, senior creative producer, LADbible David Tryhorn, creative director, Pitch International Elaine Nankervis, freelance production executive Gary Double founder/director, Double Communications Gavin Ramjaun, presenter, BBC Sport Hannah Robinson, production development producer, Dock10 Ish Kalia, executive television producer, Vibrant Television Katie Matthews, partnerships director, Little Dot Sport Keegan Pierce, director of international relations, LaLiga Kishan Radia, manager, Futures Sport & Entertainment Lucy Lavery, executive podcast producer, Talksport Nicky Huggett, head of development, HiddenLight Productions Sara Trombretta, content producer, NBA Sarah Leach, reporter, producer/director, freelance Sharon Fuller, AVP (head of content EME), NBA Sid Kohli, broadcaster & chief executive, Decyfr Sport Simon Meehan, content strategy director, Brentford FC Stephen Sidlo, global media & marketing director, Airspeeder Sue Anstiss, CEO, Fearless Women Tammy Parlour, CEO, Women’s Sport Trust Victoria Monk, The Collective - European lead, Wasserman

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024

This is the fourth year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which was also at the London Hilton last year. 2023 saw more than 600 attendees, including a long list of sports stars and presenters, including Rio Ferdinand, Stuart Broad, Stephen Hendry, Laura Woods, Mark Pougatch, Orla Chennaoui, Brian O’Driscoll, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora, attending the black tie event. There were also specially recorded thank you messages from Rob Burrow and Nasser Hussain. You can watch the highlights below.

The Awards bring together broadcasters, production companies and rights holders/federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last year. The categories honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent.