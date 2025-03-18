A peak audience of just under eight million tuned into watch Newcastle United defeat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 16 March.

This number is the combined total from across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, ITV1 and ITVX, with an average audience of 6.3 million watching across those channels during the 90 minutes. Sky and ITV agreed the joint broadcasting deal last year, which also sees ITV simulcast 10 matches from the Championship, or, if preferred, League One or League Two.

The match saw Newcastle United win 2-1 against the Premier League leaders to lift its first trophy since 1955.

EFL CEO Trevor Birch said: “The attendance and viewership numbers for Sunday’s Final demonstrate the continued popularity of the Carabao Cup, and the value the competition holds in the football calendar for supporters up and down the country and across the world.

“It was a fitting finale to a wonderful season of Carabao Cup football, and I’d like to thank each of Sky Sports, ITV and our international broadcast partners for making it such a success.”

This season also saw Sky Sports broadcast every match from the Carabao Cup as part of its new EFL rights deal.