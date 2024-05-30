Sky Sports and ITV have agreed a deal in principle which will see the latter air the Championship and Carabao Cup.

Earlier reported as worth £15 million, the sub-licencing deal will begin with the Carabo Cup semi-finals in January 2025 and run until the end of the 2026/27 season. ITV has also extended its EFL highlights agreement, beginning from the start of the 2024/25 season - with 55 highlights programmes per campaign. Both of these arrangements have been approved by EFL clubs.

The Sky Sports agreement will see ITV show one tie from each of the first four rounds of the Carabao Cup, one additional tie from the third or fourth round, two quarter-finals, one semi-final, and the final - totalling ten matches from the competition, as long as the semi-finals continue to have two legs.

Meanwhile, ITV will also simulcast 10 games from the Championship - five from the 2024/25 season as the deal begins half way through - with the option to switch its selection to matches from League One or League Two if wanted.

Matches and highlights will be shown across ITV1 and ITV4, with simultaneous streaming and on demand viewing available on ITVX.

This news follows Sky’s five-year agreement with the EFL to show all its fixtures outside of the 3pm blackout live - totalling over 1000 matches a season. Sky has since announced Sky Sports+, a new platform which will feature much of its live sport - including the EFL as well as ATP and WTA tennis tours, US Open, PGA Tour, men’s Super League rugby and more.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “This momentous upcoming season of over 1,000 matches from the EFL on Sky Sports+ shows our huge ambition and increased dedication to the EFL and its supporters. Working with a free-to-air broadcaster isn’t new for us and many of our partners, as we endeavour to help grow and broaden audiences for sports.

“With ITV set to simulcast a select number of matches from the EFL from 2025 alongside Sky Sports full coverage, it means that millions of football fans in the UK will be able to enjoy plenty of action from the Cup and League, boosting the exposure for clubs which is great news for all.”

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport said: “This deal brings viewers free to air coverage of top level knockout football over the coming years, as well as standout matches from the EFL, adding regular live matches to our highlights shows. We’re looking forward to bringing fans some superb action and insight from this new, fuller EFL package across the next few seasons.”

Trevor Birch, EFL CEO, said: “We’re delighted to continue a long-standing relationship with ITV, in partnership with Sky Sports, to deliver an added showcasing of the best of the EFL to a wider audience. We want the EFL to be accessible to as many audiences as possible, and this extra offering, with no additional subscription required, only enhances our reputation. I’d like to thank both organisations for their ongoing support and genuine commitment to all EFL competitions.”