ITV is reportedly in talks with Sky Sports over a £15m deal to show at least 19 Carabao Cup and Championship fixtures.

According to the i, terrestrial broadcasters were approached about sub-licencing deals following Sky’s five-year agreement with the EFL to show all its fixtures outside of the 3pm blackout live - totalling over 1000 matches a season. Sky has since announced Sky Sports+, a new platform which will feature much of its live sport - including the EFL as well as ATP and WTA tennis tours, US Open, PGA Tour, men’s Super League rugby and more.

The report claims that Sky is now looking to offset some of the cost behind this expansion by having at least 19 games shown simultaneously by a free-to-air broadcaster. While it has also spoken with Channel 4 and Channel 5, ITV has offered the best financial proposition, of around £15m, and already has a relationship with the EFL as it has been showing its highlights since 2022. The next step will be EFL clubs voting on the matter, before Sky and ITV enter formal negotiations.

The i believes that the deal would entail one match from each of the first four rounds of the Carabao Cup, with one match from the third or fourth rounds, two quarter-finals, one of the semi-finals, and the final, as well as at least ten Championship fixtures.

ITV also recently picked up the England men’s team’s Euros and World Cup qualifiers, Nations League ties, and all friendlies. However, the FA Cup is leaving the broadcaster, with TNT Sports now holding the bulk of the rights and the BBC as its free-to-air partner.