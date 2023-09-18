ITV has struck a deal with UEFA to show England men’s football matches from September 2024.

The agreement includes all qualifier matches for the Euros and World Cup, UEFA Nations League ties and friendlies between major tournaments.In total there will be approximately 40 matches and roughly ten a year, depending on England’s success in the Nations League or lack of it (and the need to play in a playoff) in qualifiers.

Channel 4 currently shows these games after a deal in 2022, with IMG handling production and a presentation fronted by Jules Breach. ITV’s agreement wil run until the 2028 Euros, which will either be held in Turkey or by the UK and Ireland, and sees qualifiers return to the broadcaster after they were previously shown by ITV between 2018 and 2022.

Both the 2024 and 2028 Euros will be shown jointly by the BBC and ITV. The pair also shared the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2022 men’s edition, and ITV holds broadcast rights for England Women’s football team matches until 2025.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of Sport, said: “We’re delighted to bring the England men’s team back to ITV, which keeps coverage of their progress between major tournaments on free to air television. We have an experienced team here who are looking forward to bringing viewers all the action and insight from England’s qualification campaigns in the coming years.”

This deal comes the same day as ITV tied up an extension to its deal for electric car racing series Extreme E.