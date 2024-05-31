Lancashire Cricket has launched an original animated cartoon series aimed at attracting younger fans to the sport.

Produced by strategic marketing communications agency MC2, the series features CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee and well-known cricket commentator David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd among its cast. The club believes it is the first series of its kind to be produced by a professional cricket team.

The three-part series focuses on the club’s mascot, Lanky The Giraffe, and his companions Zippy, Willow and Stumps. The group learns about the history of Lancashire Cricket, the Roses rivalry, the rules of T20 cricket, and the stars of the modern game, in a fun and engaging way.

The series is available on the Lancashire website, as well as on LancsTV via YouTube. It has been revealed ahead of the club’s men’s and women’s sides beginning their T20 campaigns this season.

Lancashire also recently produced, in-house, a documentary on its women’s team’s 2023 season, and worked with production company Badger & Combes to produce content around its pre-season tour of the UAE and India.

“This is a really important project for Lancashire Cricket, one focused firmly on engaging the next generation of players, participants, and fans of the sport. Lanky & Friends provides a fun and engaging introduction to cricket with the aim of fostering lifelong connections between the Club and children of all ages and backgrounds,” said Lancashire Cricket CEO Daniel Gidney.

Lloyd said: “Lanky & Friends is a brilliant way to get kids to care about the game of cricket and create more fans of this fantastic sport. I’m proud my county has commissioned this brilliant animated series and honoured to play a part in its production.”

Cajee added: “I’ve been involved in kids television for almost a decade and, as a massive cricket fan, this has been a project that I’ve absolutely loved being part of. I don’t remember anything like Lanky & Friends when I was growing up but by creating this original animated series, Lancashire Cricket is paving the way to engage a whole new generation with the game.”

Ellie Matthews, director at MC2, said: “It’s been a real honour to collaborate with our home club to produce this groundbreaking series within the sport of cricket. Lanky & Friends offers a unique combination of entertainment, education, and emotional connection that appeals to children of all ages. We are excited to see the reaction of young people in Lancashire and beyond as they follow the adventures of Lanky and his friends.”

Images: Lancashire Cricket