Arsenal and England captain becomes first women’s footballer to take part

Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson will read the CBeebies Bedtime Story on 24 March.

The European Championships-winning skipper is the first women’s footballer to take part, following in the footsteps of other sports stars such as Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane, Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Rob Burrows.

She will read Remarkably You, written by Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated Patrice Barton, which reassures children that it’s their differences that makes them special and that being unique should be celebrated.

This comes ahead of the FA’s Women’s Football Weekend, a weekend dedicated to supporting women’s teams across the sport.

Williamson said: “I had so much fun reading this book for CBeebies Bedtime Stories. I’m passionate about empowering the next generation to follow their dreams and that’s what ‘Remarkably You’ is all about. I hope it encourages the little ones watching to use their passions as their superpower.”

As part of Women’s Football Weekend, the BBC will also show live coverage of Women’s Super League matches. Manchester City vs Chelsea will be on BBC1 and iPlayer from 12:25pm, and BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 12:40pm on 26 March. Commentary from Manchester United vs West Ham will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds from 5:15pm on 25 March.

The Women’s Football Show will have highlights and analysis of all matches at 10:00pm on BBC iPlayer and 00:25am on BBC1.