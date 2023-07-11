Fans will be able to watch highlights and behind-the-scenes content through platform

Manchester United has launched a Snapchat channel ahead of the new football season.

The @manutd channel is now live ahead of the men’s side’s tour across Europe and the US, and will offer match highlights from the men’s and women’s teams, as well as behind the scenes content including match preparation, clips from the training ground, fan-generated content and post-match activities.

In addition, Snapchat’s Live Garment technology can be used to virtually try on the official Manchester United team kit for the upcoming season and buy it directly from the club’s online store. Another immersive feature is Lenses, which shows fans the view from different seats at Old Trafford.

There will also be video highlights with club legends and regular giveaways of signed and match-worn kit.

Ian Nolan, chief content officer at Manchester United, said: “Snapchat is a hugely popular global platform that will further add to the numerous ways the club engages on social media with our millions of fans around the world.”

“We are excited to launch today as the team prepares for our pre-season tour of the United States and look forward to sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content with fans, as well as introducing them to the innovative features of the Snapchat platform.

“We want to reward our most loyal fans for their passionate support and through the Snapchat lenses feature we will be looking out for the most creative fan-generated content.”

Alejandro Arenas, international sports partnerships at Snap, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Manchester United, one of the world’s biggest football clubs to Snapchat as we continue to bring more incredible football and sports content to millions of Snapchatters around the globe.

“Snapchat continues to offer new ways for fans to experience, celebrate and watch sports with their friends and family - whether that’s watching catching up on goals from the weekend or using an AR Lens to try-on the latest home kit for the upcoming season. We look forward to bringing Snapchatters more ways for them to follow and engage with great football content as we countdown to the new season.”