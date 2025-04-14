Sky Sports has revealed that Masters Sunday was the most watched day in its history.

7.5 million tuned into its linear channels on Sunday, as viewers were drawn to watching Rory McIlroy finally win at Augusta and complete golf’s grand slam of major events. There was also a record average audience of 1.3 million tuning in between 6am and 2am, marking a record 19% share of total TV viewing, and a 39% share among under-35s – both higher than any terrestrial broadcaster.

A record peak audience of 1.85 million viewers, commanding 37% of total TV viewership, were watching as McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff for the famous green jacket.

In addition to the golf, the day’s viewing figures were helped by Liverpool’s 2-1 win against West Ham and Newcastle United’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, Peterbrough’s EFL Trophy final win against Birmingham City, Aberdeen v Rangers in the SPFL, F1’s Bahrain Grand Prix, and more that you can see below.

Sky Sports’ live sport on 13 April 2025 Premier League Super Sunday: Liverpool v West Ham & Newcastle United v Manchester United EFL Trophy Final: Birmingham City v Peterborough SPFL: Aberdeen v Rangers Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen & Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Heidenheim 1846 Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix Major Golf: The Masters Ladies European Tour Golf: The Investec South African Women’s Open ATP Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Netball Super League: Birmingham Panthers v London Pulse Rugby Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons IPL Cricket: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians PSL Cricket: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars IndyCar: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NRL: Newcastle Knights v Wests Tigers

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “Sunday was a day of unforgettable sporting drama, and a proud day for Sky Sports, as the live action had fans gripped from the morning into the early hours. From Rory’s historic win at Augusta to an exciting Bahrain Grand Prix and a packed schedule of football, cricket and tennis - it was a day that had it all. These record-breaking numbers are a testament to the incredible teams who work tirelessly behind-the-scenes to bring unmissable moments to life and showcase the very best in sport across the world.”