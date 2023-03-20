TikTok and MLS have agreed a “multi-year” partnership, following the league’s debut on Apple TV+.

MLS has begun its 10-year global rights deal with the streaming platform, with IMG and NEP handling production for over 2,000 hours of live programming every season. It aims to boost the quality of the competition’s broadcasts, with more camera angles than previous MLS coverage, 1080p video, Dolby 5.1 audio, and enhanced data and graphics, replays, and storytelling around the clubs and players. There is also a new graphics package that will incorporate storylines, stats, and advanced data visualizations.

TikTok will be adding to this programming with exclusive content, in-app programming, greater access to highlights, and more. There will also be in-stadium activations and access to MLS events and tournaments.

TikTok and MLS will launch a new Club Creator Network, where TikTok creators will be paired with MLS Clubs to create content during and outside of the season that will include unique access to MLS players and behind-the-scenes moments.

In-app programming will be created through Library, TikTok’s in-app creation tool, and the pair will provide creators with access to MLS content and clips to integrate their favorite moments in the content they create. Throughout the season, fans can also search “MLS” on TikTok and get access to the MLS Hub, featuring the newest content from MLS, its clubs, and players. From the Hub, fans can also access MLS’s website with more information about match schedules and scores.

TikTok will receive in-stadium branding, TikTok & MLS content across stadium videoboards, and is the co-presenting sponsor of eMLS Cup, the league’s esports tournament.

Harish Sarma, global head of sports & gaming at TikTok, said: “From tifos to club rivalries, MLS fans are some of the most passionate in the game, many of whom come to TikTok react to their favorite moments across the league, build community with other fans, and connect with the passion and authenticity of the soccer world. We’re thrilled to be partnering with MLS to take soccer content to the next level, all while giving our community exclusive access to the game they love so much.”

David Bruce, MLS SVP of brand and integrated marketing, added: “Our new partnership with TikTok continues to build innovative, ambitious, and powerful programs with the world’s most forward-thinking brands in order to bring fans closer to the game. The Club Creator Network with TikTok fits perfectly with MLS’ vision of creating our version of the global game.

“We are thrilled that compelling content imagined by young and progressive creators will drive awareness to our clubs, players, matches, and major events. The ability to make MLS assets available to fans in new and creative ways, so they can help tell our story on TikTok, will enable us to drive engagement with existing and future fans across the world.”

MLS currently has 1.2 million TikTok followers, over 256 million video views, and 2.7 billion views for #MLS. It partnered with creator Noah Beck last year to bring fans MLS content as its first “Social Playmaker”.