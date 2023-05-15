Football publisher Mundial has launched a weekly podcast that aims to cover “the 99 per cent of the game that gets lost behind the weekly football news cycle”.

Reminding You Why You Love Football has been announced two years after the last Mundial podcast, Giant, which was a Spotify Original. Reminding You Why You Love Football will be available on all platforms and feature a mix of non-league, nostalgia, kits, boots, quizzes and regular guests.

In addition to the podcasts themselves, social clips from the show will be shared through Mundial social channels and the podcast will be supported by global football publication, Goal which is also owned by Footballco.

Mundial was acquired by Footballco in 2022, and has since relaunched its subscription offering as Club Mundial, as well as discounted pricing on the magazine, Club Mundial includes discounts with Mundial partners, including Percival, Classic Football Shirts and AllPress Espresso, as well as exclusive events and merchandise.

Mundial editorial director Owen Blackhurst said: “It would be easy to ask why we’re doing a chat cast when long-form documentaries are our speciality and the answer is threefold. One, we want to join the gaps between magazine launches and allow our readers behind the curtain. Two, we want to be able to introduce people to more brilliant stories from all areas of the game and three, we love the sound of our own voices and believe we can add something fresh to the weekly market.”

He added: “Cult heroes, obscure Sunday League goals, matchday burgers, purple J League kits, no-look passes, there is so much brilliant stuff in and around football that just gets missed while the world are focussed on Erling Haaland’s latest scoring feats and we love talking about all of it.

“We also want to be able to connect with fans we have globally who only know us through social or newsletters, and also to reach new audiences who can interact with us wherever they are.”