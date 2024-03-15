NBA League Pass has been added to YouTube Primetime Channels in Germany.

Fans who subscribe will have access to live and on-demand NBA games and content via NBA League Pass, including regular-season games, the Emirates NBA Cup (previously named the NBA In-Season Tournament), NBA All-Star, the Play-In Tournament, the Playoffs, and NBA Finals.

German content creators and hosts of the NBA Undrafted show – C-Bas and Kobe Bjoern – will provide live Germany commentary for select games exclusively on NBA League Pass. The alternate game telecast will debut with the Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat game on Sunday, 7 April at 11pm CET (10pm GMT) and continue with the Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday, 14 April at 7pm CET (6pm GMT). YouTube and the NBA will also collaborate to offer more locally relevant basketball content on the wider YouTube platform featuring a variety of German content creators.

NBA is also available on ProSieben and DAZN in Germany.

YouTube country director Germany Andreas Briese said: “As a basketball fan myself, I’m excited that basketball fans in Germany can now watch every NBA game live and on-demand on YouTube thanks to our streaming partnership with the NBA, and to further expand our growing offering on YouTube Primetime Channels. Basketball has become very popular in this country since the world championship title of our National Team.”

NBA SVP, head of international content partnerships Matt Brabants added: “Collaborating with YouTube Primetime Channels reflects our continued commitment to making the excitement of the NBA more accessible to our passionate fans in Germany on the devices and platforms they use most. With the momentum around basketball in Germany at an all-time high, we look forward to working with YouTube to create more locally relevant content for fans to engage with the NBA.”