It was the most-viewed NBA Global Games to date on social media, generating more than 718m views

The NBA Paris Games 2025 has set multiple records across television viewership and digital and social media engagement, revealed the NBA.

The Games featured the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs in regular-season games. Content across social platforms from the matchups helped make the Games the most-viewed NBA Global Games yet on social media, generating more than 718m views.

Events organised as part of the NBA Paris Games included the first NBA Paris Jam, an interactive celebrity and influencer game on 24 January.

Content from this generated more than 170m views across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube, a record for any NBA fan event outside of the US and Canada.

The two games aired live on beIN SPORTS and Canal+ and became the most-watched NBA games to date on television in France.

NBA League Pass viewership was up 29% in France compared to last year’s Paris Game.

Content featuring the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in Paris made him the second most-viewed NBA player across NBA social media accounts this season, with more than 836m views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Champions League (@championsleague)

The video of him juggling a ball on the Paris Saint-Germain pitch on 22 January picked up 43.1m views on Instagram, making it the third most-viewed post on NBA social media platforms this season.

Both games sold out within 24 hours, and fans from 53 countries and territories purchased tickets to the games, which was another record for any NBA event.

The NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot – the 96th and 97th NBA games in Europe since 1984 and the league’s 219th and 220th international games overall – marked the first time the NBA played two regular-season games in Paris in the same season.

Broadcast Sport spoke to Sharon Fuller, head of content and social media for NBA Europe and the Middle East, ahead of the viewership figures being announced. She said: “It was the homecoming game of French superstar, Victor Wembanyama. He was one of the stars from the Paris Olympics and was also rookie of the year at the NBA. So all the content we created around Victor – including him going back to his old gym, and seeing him at the Man City v PSG game doing keepie uppies – gained a huge audience.

“The Paris Jam was the first Jam we’ve created that was tailored for a French audience, and it was really well received. It was a good game for fans to watch, but it also needed to have entertainment at the heart. So we let fans vote for each of the quarter break challenges. Fans in the stadium and at home could scan a QR code to vote on the challenge of their choice.

“These included a three-point challenge completed by our ‘grandmother influencer’, and, in the final quarter, fans voted on the boost, from things like Double Point Dunks to a team having to lose a player for a minute of play.

“We worked with a talent agency to find the right mix of talent for the event – including Inoxtag (a French influencer) who recently climbed Everest, along with his Sherpa, Manishh Tamang, who’s a huge NBA fan, and French rapper Dadju. In the draft for the Paris Jam, we created a slot for a mystery player. This went to Inoxtag, who handed his place to Manishh, and this piece of content alone received 1.3m views on YouTube. Dadju did a show during the Jam, and clips from this went viral too. We had 170m views of content in total from the Paris Jam.”

NBA also created pop-up shops, including one for The San Antonio Spurs, and the NBA House for fans, which had its own half court made up of an L-shaped LED court. The Paris Jam game was streamed on the NBA global YouTube and Twitch accounts.