Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming LaLiga: All Access docuseries.

Set to be available to stream from 19 July, the series is produced by Morena Films and goes behind the scenes of the top Spanish football league during its 2023/24 season. Storylines in the series include first-hand access to Girona’s surprise title challenge, as well as players such as Ivan Rakitic and Iker Munian leaving Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao respectively.

Several derbies are also featured, including El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. You can watch the trailer below this article.

LaLiga: All Access follows in the footsteps of other behind-the-scenes docuseries from Netflix, including F1: Drive To Survive and Break Point. Broadcast Sport recently featured an article from Tom Inskip, head of sport & fitness at the PHA Group, about why the former of those was much more successful than the latter.

Álvaro Díaz, director of non-fiction at Netflix Spain said: “Netflix is excited to show the world the stories of the sport and its protagonists as they have never been seen before. Spanish football is a world reference and thanks to the unprecedented and exclusive access to LALIGA we have an incredible opportunity to entertain long-time fans and reach new viewers.”

Alex Martínez Roig, executive producer of the docuseries alongside Juan Gordon, both at Morena Films, stated: “I am very satisfied with this project. It is the first time that one of the major world football leagues has dared to tackle a series like this. And Netflix is going to be the best showcase to enjoy this journey behind the scenes of Spanish football. You will see the diversity and strength of LaLiga; the enormous bond between fans and their clubs; the pressure experienced by footballers and coaches beyond the matches.

“We wanted to humanize the athletes, talk to them about issues such as mental health, ageism, resurgence from failure, commitment to colors and a city. It has been a challenging, very enriching experience, impossible to carry out without the talent of the Morena team, the great complicity of all the clubs, and the involvement and trust of LaLiga itself.”

Jorge de la Vega, executive general manager of LaLiga, added: “LaLiga is entertainment, drama, competitiveness… and all these feelings will be shown in this docuseries that we are so proud of. Thanks to this Netflix and Morena Films production, all LaLiga fans around the world will be able to enjoy the intra-histories of the teams and experience from the inside how a season full of surprises and emotions unfolds. And it will also serve as a showcase for the culture and diversity of our country, thus encouraging the international promotion of Spain.”