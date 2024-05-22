Sport docuseries have seen a surge in popularity, captivating audiences with their intimate behind-the-scenes access to the lives of athletes and the inner workings of various sports teams. For decades, viewers who watch sport have seen mere snippets of what goes on, but now these docuseries cover in-depth narratives that humanise sports figures, revealing their struggles, triumphs and sheer grit that defines their journeys. The allure of these docuseries lies in their ability to weave compelling stories that resonate with viewers, whether they are sport enthusiasts or not. What we’ve seen in the last year though, is some series do it a lot better than others.

The rise in popularity can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the evolution of streaming platforms have made these docuseries more accessible to a global audience. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ have invested heavily in sports content, recognising that sport can draw in subscribers. Secondly, there’s a growing appetite for authentic, unscripted content. What these sports docuseries do well is offer a raw and unfiltered look at the lives of athletes away from their usual environment, whether that’s the field, the court or the course etc.

Some of the most successful sports docuseries have been those that offer an exclusive glimpse into aspects of sports culture that are hardly seen. For instance, The Last Dance, which, unmasking Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls, succeeded by combining nostalgia with never-before-seen footage and candid interviews. Similarly, Drive to Survive has been credited with increasing F1’s popularity, by showcasing the sport’s drama and intensity.

However, not all sport docuseries have been met with success. Netflix’s Break Point tennis series is a prime example. Despite being produced by the same team behind the successful Drive to Survive, Break Point failed to resonate with audiences and was cancelled after two seasons.

The reasons for its failure are multifaceted. One of the most significant drawbacks was the absence of tennis’ biggest names. From the outset, you can understand the series perhaps wanted to move on from tennis’ ‘Big Four’ - the quartet of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - who have dominated tennis in the last few decades. However, the lack of high-profile athletes likely contributed to a less compelling narrative and a weaker draw for tennis fans. Even tennis’ newest ‘superstar’, Carlos Alcaraz, wasn’t spotlighted hugely.

What’s more, the series faced criticism for not capturing the true goings-on of what was really happening off the tour, with some hardcore tennis fans feeling that key aspects were missed. Alexander Zverev for example, was seen prominently during the series with his injury and rehabilitation featured, however, the allegations that he was facing weren’t addressed at all. Generally speaking, I feel speaking as a tennis fan, Break Point failed on two major counts – not appealing to the tennis casuals or newcomers, and not providing enough authentic footage to appease the hardcore fans.

To conclude, the success of a sport docuseries hinges on its ability to connect with viewers by providing an authentic, engaging and emotionally resonant narrative. While the sports genre continues to grow, it’s incredibly unlikely that all docuseries’ will be a success. The key is finding the balance between access, storytelling and audience engagement – a formula that when perfected, can not only lead to an emergence of new fans, but also boost funding for the sport as well.

Tom Inskip is head of sport & fitness at The PHA Group