The streamer live streamed two games - Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - to a huge global audience

Netflix has revealed its Christmas day NFL games averaged 30 million global viewers.

Viewers came from 218 countries and territories, and the games ranked first and second place in Netflix’s Global Top 10 during the Christmas week.

Netflix streamed two live NFL games, in the first year of a three-year deal to broadcast NFL games on Christmas day.

It aired Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans.

The Chiefs v Steelers game was in the daily Top 10 in 72 countries and saw high viewership in Canada, Germany, Ireland and the UK, says Netflix, while the Ravens v Texans game was in the daily Top 10 in 62 countries.

CBS Sports produced the games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post and studio halftime programming.

EverWonder Studio executive produced NFL Christmas Gameday.