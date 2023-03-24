The NWSL is partnering with Endeavor Streaming to create a global streaming service for viewers outside of the United States for the upcoming 2023 season.

Viewers will be able to watch matches free of charge on NWSLSoccer.com, which will be powered by Endeavor Streaming’s platform. The league begins 25 March with North Carolina Courage taking on the Kansas City Current.

In addition, the league has agreed two non-exclusive rights deals, with DAZN and Tigo.

DAZN will air the competition in the UK, as well as 14 other territories - Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, France, Belgium, Portugal as well as Scandinavia (Norway, Denmark, Sweden), Brazil and the Netherlands.

Tigo will air it in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

In addition to coverage of the regular season, DAZN and Tigo will also air the NWSL Playoffs as well as the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup, as well as additional non-live content.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said: “We are excited to put a global spotlight on the exceptional players who bring top tier competition and entertainment to the NWSL. Especially with this being a World Cup year, we’re looking forward to providing our global fanbase the opportunity to watch these players compete for their respective NWSL clubs before the World Cup competition begins and upon their return this summer.”

Pete Bellamy, Endeavor Streaming chief commercial officer, added: “This partnership will deliver a scalable and high-quality international streaming platform that gives global soccer fans not in the United States a dedicated destination to watch all the best U.S. women’s soccer. We’re excited to continue our global momentum in women’s sport, helping some of the biggest leagues and federations in the world grow their audience, increase accessibility and build direct relationships with their fans.”

Andrea Ekblad, VP of women’s sports at DAZN, said: “We are very excited to be adding one of the best women’s football leagues in the world to our platform this weekend. The NWSL adds to our growing portfolio of premium women’s football rights, including UEFA Women’s Champions League, Frauen Bundesliga, Finetwork Liga F, Barclays FA Women’s Super League, Vitality Women’s FA Cup and WE League. DAZN is the global home of women’s football and committed to increasing visibility around the game, closing the coverage gap, and driving its commercialisation. We can’t wait to showcase some of the best players in the world on DAZN.”