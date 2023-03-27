Written In The Stars, the official film of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, has launched on FIFA+ and with FIFA’s broadcast partners.

It is narrated by Michael Sheen, and tells the story of the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East - which saw Lionel Messi finally lift the trophy with Argentina and Morocco make it to the semi-finals for the first time.

Shoot The Company produced the film, using five dedicated film crews while on site for the duration of the tournament. The production attended every match, capturing 17 days’ worth of rushes in the process.

Shoot regularly creates content for FIFA, including the recent FIFA Best Awards and the docuseries Academies for FIFA+.

Tom Hillier, co-founder of Shoot the Company and executive producer of the project said: “Being commissioned by FIFA to produce the World Cup official film is a huge honour for any agency. Following Shoot the Company’s World Cup official film in 2018, we were delighted to be awarded the contract once again for the historic 2022 tournament, the first to be held in the Arab world.

“The drama that everyone witnessed unfolding in Qatar was pure sporting theatre. From Morocco’s journey to the semi-finals, to Messi’s emotional quest for glory, the 2022 World Cup was a tournament like no other, culminating on December 18th in one of the most dramatic football matches ever witnessed.”

Paul Redman, head of production at FIFA Studios Content Production, added: “The official film of the FIFA World Cup is always a special and iconic production that we’re delighted to bring to football fans around the world. Written In The Stars tells the incredible story of the tournament in Qatar and brings together compelling insight and behind-the-scenes stories from fans, players and teams. Providing exclusive insight and never-before-seen footage from the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, Written In The Stars is a must-watch for any fan or lover of the beautiful game.”