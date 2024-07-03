As the world’s eyes turn to Paris this summer for the most significant sporting spectacle of the year, the media and streaming industry will be tested on how it adapts to new consumer behaviours and preferences. By July, global audiences will be tuning in to catch a glimpse of the action from this year’s Games. During the last Games, 3.05 billion unique viewers watched across linear TV and digital platforms. With record viewership expected for this year, streaming technology companies must be ready to provide reliable, secure experiences to match viewers’ high expectations for quality.

The 2020 Tokyo Games witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement, with an astonishing three out of four people reporting that they followed the event. After more than a year of cancelled global events, 2021 marked the return of major sporting competitions. However, with some covid restrictions still in place, many fans didn’t get to attend in person and instead turned to streaming services to watch their favourite matches and events.

This sparked a trend in recent years of sports fans preferring to stream their favourite events from their own devices – enabling them the convenience of watching what they want, whenever they want and from wherever they want. This year, viewership of the Games is expected to surge even higher, due to a number of factors.

The proliferation of streaming services, including AVOD, SVOD, and FAST channels, will take advantage of the summer event to draw in new viewers. These platforms will leverage the Games to offer engaging and exclusive content to expand their subscriber base and retain existing users.

There is a clear consumer shift from traditional linear TV viewing to live and on-demand streaming platforms for sporting events – demonstrated by services like Japanese streaming service TVer and Sky Mexico. With larger audiences now preferring streaming over linear TV, the industry must focus on enhancing the live-streaming experience, ensuring minimal lag and high-definition quality to meet viewer expectations.

Meanwhile, the universal appeal of significant sporting events transcends geographical boundaries and time zones. Time-shifted consumption has become a significant trend over the past decade, with fans wanting to tune in at their own convenience. Viewers no longer wish to wait for re-runs; they demand instant access to on-demand content to relive moments at their own pace.

As we prepare for the sporting event of the year, the streaming industry is set to witness significant shifts in consumer behaviour and the next evolution of media consumption. The Games present an opportunity to showcase advancements in streaming technology and viewer engagement strategies. It’s crucial for media professionals to focus on delivering the best viewing experience possible, driven by reliability, security, and personalisation.

Ultimately, it’s up to the viewers to decide what works for them and what doesn’t. Streaming services that prioritise user experience, innovative content delivery, and robust technological infrastructure will emerge as leaders in this competitive and rapidly evolving space. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will not only celebrate athletic excellence but also mark the next phase in the future of sports media consumption.

Paul Myers is head of EMEA at Brightcove