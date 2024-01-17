The PFL Champions v Bellator Champions MMA event will be shown by DAZN globally, excluding the USA, from 8pm on 24 February.

The two MMA competitions have agreed to the event, which will be organised by Riyadh Season and hosted in Saudi Arabia. It will consist of four co-main fights between current PFL and Bellator champions, as well as two bouts between previous PFL and Bellator title challengers. The winners will receive Super Fight Championship Belts.

This comes shortly after the acquisition of Bellator by the PFL, as well as the joint venture formed between the PFL and DAZN in 2022.

ESPN will show the bouts in the US.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “Riyadh Season is putting on some of the biggest fight events around and the PFL Champions vs Champions certainly belongs in that category. We are delighted to be the host for this first of its kind event, which will see some of the most exciting matchups and break new ground in the world of combat sports.”

PFL CEO Peter Murray said: “The Middle East is the fight capital of the world, and the Professional Fighters League is proud to bring the world’s best combat sports stars to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season to host the first-ever PFL PPV Super Fight mega-global event. PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions is game changing for fighters and fans. I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the GEA and SRJ for this incredible opportunity to grow the sport of MMA in the The Kingdom and around the world.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “We are delighted to once again partner with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Season for the PFL Champions vs Champions event. The PFL is one of the most exciting and innovative sports brands around. This, coupled with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s vision, will make 24 February a night to remember. Fight sports fans across the world will soon be able to tune in for a truly exceptional run of shows live from Riyadh on DAZN, including this PFL Mega event.”

Danny Townsend, CEO at SRJ Sports Investments, said: “Knowing that the passion for combat sports runs deep across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, we’re thrilled to bring Champions vs Champions to Riyadh next month, for what promises to be an unforgettable night of fight action. Champions vs Champions will be a truly global sporting spectacle, watched by millions of fans around the world, and played out in front of one of combat sports’ biggest yet still fastest growing international audiences.

“For us as SRJ Sports Investments, backing the growth of game-changing brands like PFL is center to our ambitions of unlocking global opportunities through sports that have strong regional relevance here in the MENA-region, contributing to the wider sports economy and inspiring the next generation of Saudis.”