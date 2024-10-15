Planet Sport has acquired The F1 Word YouTube channel.

The F1 Word boasts 128,000 subscribers and 36 million video views since it was founded in 2017 by F1 fan Sean Cullingford, and will continue to cover the racing series as it does now. Cullingford has become head of YouTube at PlanetF1.com.

PlanetF1.com has previously worked with AFTV co-founder Robbie Lyle on its YouTube content.

Cullingford said: “I’m extremely excited to join PlanetF1, and to have the support, resources, and access that Planet Sport Group offers. I’m confident that we can take The F1 Word to the next level. I’ve always believed that video content is crucial to fostering and growing a community of sports enthusiasts, and this new partnership will help bring that vision to life.”

Mark Scott, editor of PlanetF1.com, added: “Just like the F1 teams we cover, we are always striving to innovate, improve, and unlock new potential in our coverage of the sport. Acquiring this highly popular channel, along with Sean’s extensive knowledge and expertise, marks a significant milestone in expanding our video production capabilities.

“As an FIA-accredited publication, integrating a well-established video platform into PlanetF1.com will enable us to deepen our connection with the passionate F1 fanbase. We’re committed to bringing fans closer to the action through our on-the-ground reporting and a diverse range of in-depth analysis.

“The surge in social media engagement and the rise of user-generated content are reshaping how F1 is consumed and covered. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this evolution, offering fans richer, more dynamic content that reflects the future of the sport.”