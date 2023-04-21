This could mean 260 of the 380 total matches are available for broadcasters to air

The Premier League is reportedly looking at making 60 more matches available for broadcasters in the UK.

Currently 200 games of the 380 total are shown each season, and this would potentially take it up to 260 - almost 70% of the total matches.

According to the Telegraph, it could even be an increase of more than 60, and the number of available packs could be cut from seven to four - meaning each broadcaster would have to buy more matches. For example, this could mean that Prime Video would have to increase the number of games it shows to continue to hold rights.

The Premier League hasn’t had an open auction for rights since 2018, with the last cycle rolled over due to effects of the pandemic on the market. Sky Sports currently holds the majority of the matches, with BT Sport airing games on Saturday mornings and two midweek rounds, and Prime Video airing a set of midweek fixtures and the Boxing Day games. The BBC holds highlights rights.

However, the market has changed since the last rights deal. BT Sport is set to become TNT Sports from this summer, following the joint venture it has formed with Warner Bros. Discovery, DAZN CEO Shay Segev has signalled that the UK is a target market for the streamer, and Viaplay has recently launched in the UK with LaLiga and international rights.

The EFL recently put its rights out for tender, and while DAZN, Viaplay, and BT Sport were all linked with bids, Sky Sports was recently named the preferred bidder and is expected to tie up another exclusive deal with the organisation. EFL CCO Ben Wright told Broadcast Sport that it is open to ending the 3pm blackout in the UK, but the Premier League is thought to be against doing the same.