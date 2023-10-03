Premier League Productions is working with Genius Sports and Football DataCo to produce augmented “Data Zone” broadcasts.

Trialed in the US with NBC and Optus in Australia earlier this year, the new viewing mode includes an “L” bar that displays statistics such as passing accuracy, shot speeds, sprints, total distance travelled, touches in the final third and pitch maps while the action is shown. It also includes graphic overlays on the action itself to show key statistics.

The “Data Zone” broadcasts will be used for Arsenal v Manchester City on Sunday, 8 October, and using the data mentioned above as well as official Fantasy Premier League updates and rankings.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “Through Premier League Productions and their international broadcast partners, Genius Sports is revolutionising the viewing experience for millions of Premier League fans around the world. Powered by our Second Spectrum AI technology, we deliver an enriched visual experience with advanced analytics and key performance metrics in the live broadcast.”

Premier League Productions is the host broadcaster for the Premier League’s overseas rights holders, and also produces shoulder content to accompany the live action.