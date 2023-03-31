Premier League clubs have reportedly turned down a Drive-To-Survive-style documentary series shown on Netflix.

According to The Times, the teams rejected the £5 million-a-season offer from Drive To Survive creator Box To Box at a meeting on Thursday. It would have seen six to eight of them give behind the scenes access for the docuseries, but the report claims the amount offered was too low and clubs feared it would have an effect on the value of live TV rights - which go to auction next year.

Box To Box approached the Premier League with the idea of creating a series like it has for F1 last year. It has also made similar series for the likes of tennis and golf, with further productions with the Tour de France, Six Nations, and more expected to arrive on Netflix later this year. F1’s series has had a transformative effect on the sport’s fanbase, attracting younger followers and becoming popular in the US.

Box To Box executive producer James Gay-Rees spoke to Broadcast Sport earlier this year about its strategy with further docuseries, and attempting to make sure that they don’t become formulaic or too similar.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City have already been the subject of Prime Video’s All Or Nothing series, which takes a look at an individual sports club over the course of a season. It has also had series about clubs in other competitions and sports, such as the NFL and Serie A.